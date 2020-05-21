|
OAKLEY, Robert Thomas "Tommy" 90, of Mt. Sterling, KY died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his residence. Tommy retired from Ohio Bell AT&T Telephone Company and is survived by his loving wife of seventy years, Ruby Sutton Oakley of Mt. Sterling; four daughters, Irma Hayden (Robert) and Ginger Evans (John) both of Springfield, Nola Dooley (David) of Mt. Sterling and Pam Mullins of Indianapolis, Indiana; one brother, Paul Oakley (Joyce) of Springfield; cousin, Gene Oakley (Linda) of Lexington, KY; twelve grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and other extended family. Preceded in death by brother, Charles Oakley; sisters, Neila Adams and Louise Oakley; one great grandchild and brother-in-law, Dean Adams. Funeral service Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Drive thru visitation from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM. Both held at Rolling Hills Church of Christ in Mt. Sterling. coffmanfuneral.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 21, 2020