Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory
315 South Queen Street
Mount Sterling, KY 40353
(859) 498-2273
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
drive thru visit at Rolling Hills Church
Funeral
Friday, May 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Rolling Hills Church
OAKLEY, Robert Thomas "Tommy" 90, of Mt. Sterling, KY died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his residence. Tommy retired from Ohio Bell AT&T Telephone Company and is survived by his loving wife of seventy years, Ruby Sutton Oakley of Mt. Sterling; four daughters, Irma Hayden (Robert) and Ginger Evans (John) both of Springfield, Nola Dooley (David) of Mt. Sterling and Pam Mullins of Indianapolis, Indiana; one brother, Paul Oakley (Joyce) of Springfield; cousin, Gene Oakley (Linda) of Lexington, KY; twelve grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and other extended family. Preceded in death by brother, Charles Oakley; sisters, Neila Adams and Louise Oakley; one great grandchild and brother-in-law, Dean Adams. Funeral service Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Drive thru visitation from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM. Both held at Rolling Hills Church of Christ in Mt. Sterling. coffmanfuneral.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 21, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -