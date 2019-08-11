Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Robert Olson Obituary
OLSON, Robert Alexander Age 88, of Kettering, OH passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Robert was born on September 4, 1930 in Islip, NY. He was the son of Robert and Dorothea (Eggers) Olson. On May 29, 1954 Robert married Raphaline Vince. Robert leaves behind Robert leaves behind his loving daughters, Kathryn (Rick) Lindsay of Dayton and Sue (Michael) Dusseault of Collierville, TN; son, Robert J. (Wendy) Olson of Speedwell, TN; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Raphaline Olson. Robert will be cremated and buried alongside his wife in Girard, Ohio. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019
