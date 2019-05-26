Home

OSWALD, Robert L. "Bobby" Age 80 of Miamisburg passed away Thursday May 23, 2019. Bobby was born April 23, 1939 at Jefferson Twp., OH to the late Earl and Inah (Heller) Oswald. Bobby most recently worked at Nexlift. He is survived by his wife Youlonda (Norman) Oswald, daughter Chonda (Oswald) and husband Paul Sharp, son Robbie and wife Britany Oswald, Bobby was the proud Pop-Pop to 5 grandchildren Qwen, Samantha, Brody, Ashland and Piper, brother Karl Oswald, 2 sisters Dorothy (Harry) Morgan, and Janie Ward. good friends Mike and Sharon Smith, Rick Taylor, Scottie Goins and Michigan Mike. A special thank you to Laird for mowing the grass and Monica and Dave for taking care of the grand children. Graveside funeral services will be Monday June 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to c/o or West Carrollton Fire EMS Service, 300 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, OH 45449 in Bobby's memory. The family would like to recognize and thank the Doctors and Nurses at Kettering Medical Center SSI (Room No. 2525) for the great care they took of Bobby and the family. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019
