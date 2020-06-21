PAYNE, Robert C. "Bob the Chicken Man" Age 70, of Germantown, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Bob was born September 24,1949, to the late James Robert and Betty Jean Payne. Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, June Payne, children; Robert B. and Tammy Payne, Peggy and Jerry Poteet, Lori Payne, brothers; John and Sandy Payne, Jeff and Becky Payne, Tim and Jeanette Payne, grandchildren; Owen Poteet, Slater Poteet, Lucas Poteet, Dylan "BUG" Payne and Michael Payne. A celebration of Bob's life will be at a later date. Arrangements, Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.



