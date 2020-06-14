Robert PEELMAN
PEELMAN, Robert D. Age 90, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born August 8, 1929, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, to the late Orville and Margarett (Bruik) Peelman. He graduated with an Associate's degree in Engineering and retired from Marion Power Shovel, and was a proud veteran, serving in the United States Navy. Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Johanna in 2007 and a son, Mike Peelman in 2011, and brothers, Bill and Dutch Peelman and a sister, Mary Reeves. He is survived by his son, Jeff (Suzanne) Peelman; daughters, Mary (Mark) Hopkins and Cathy Peelman; grandchildren, Megan, Molly, Max, and Sara; 5 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. An internment will be held at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery in Bradford, Pennsylvania, at a later date. Robert was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Springfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Vincent's De Paul, 228 Raffensperger Avenue, Springfield, Ohio, 45505 and Community Mercy Hospice, 100 W. McCreight Ave. Suite 400, Springfield, Ohio, 45504. Arrangements entrusted to JACKSON, LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
