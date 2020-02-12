Home

Robert PETERSON

Robert PETERSON Obituary
PETERSON, Robert W. "Pete" Age 90, died January 24th at Kettering Medical Center. He was preceded in his death by his life partner of 48 years, William S. (Bill) Filbrun, his parents, John and Annabelle Peterson and brother, Dr. Jack L. Peterson. He was born in 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio and was a resident of Kettering since 1945. He was a graduate of Fairmont High School, the University of Cincinnati and the University of Dayton. He served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. He joined the Advertising and Sales Promotion staff at NCR in 1956, where he worked as a graphic designer, art director and creative consultant until his retirement in 1992. He is survived by stepdaughter, Susie Kroeger (husband Tim) of Corpus Christi, Texas; stepson, Andy Filbrun (partner Traci Harrell) of Oakwood; Susie and Andy's families; and a large number of good friends. In accordance with Mr. Peterson's wishes, his body has been donated to the Anatomical Gift Program of Wright State University's Boonshoft School of Medicine. There will be no funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to Culture Works or Dayton Public Radio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020
