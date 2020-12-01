PHIPPS, Robert Steven



70, of Sweetwater, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on



Friday, November 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Susan Goodpaster Phipps of 40 years. He was loving father to Robert Nathanial Phipps, Alysa Martin Phipps, Jessica Phipps Morgan and Chuck Morgan.



Robert is proceeded in death by his parents, George Winston and Mary Phipps and his



siblings, Jean Braden and Charles Phipps and his niece, Lisa. He is survived by his siblings, George Phipps and Judy Gay of Ohio; special niece Jennifer and nephew Chris, dear cousin Terry Cheek, and lifelong friend Mike Westfall. He was blessed with many loving family members and married into a wonderful extended family. The family was blessed to have many friends in many different states. The joy of his life were his grandchildren, McKenzi Morgan, Ella Morgan, Caleb Phipps, and Charlee Morgan.



Robert was originally from Dayton, Ohio, graduating from Wilbur Wright High School and attending the University of Dayton. Robert and Susan settled in Sweetwater, TN. Robert spent his career in the nuclear and electrical engineering field, retiring from Bechtel and TVA. He enjoyed spending time with his family at his lake house.



A graveside service will be held at Sweetwater Memorial Gardens on Friday, December 4 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to SonRise Assembly of God, 405 Kinzalow Drive, Sweetwater TN 37874, where Robert humbly served as a deacon and he was loved well by a wonderful



congregation.



