POST, Robert Jack Son of Robert and Topsy Post passed away peacefully February 28, 2019, at age 89. Jack was surrounded by his loving family at Berkeley, his home for 2 1/2 years. Jack joins his loving wife, Rose Ann Post of 62 years. Jack was well known for his loving and generous spirit. He loved everyone he met. Jack earned the title of "All Ohio" quarter back for Hamilton Big Blue and went on to play football for Woody Hayes at Ohio State University. Jack served in the U. S. Air Force as an intelligence officer from 1954 - 1957. Jack had a successful business career with Shepherd Chemical of Cincinnati. Jack was very proud of his grown children: Geoffrey Post "Posty" (Lecia), Julie Post Ventura (Joe), Jennifer Post (friend, Joseph) and Martha Post Dankert (Dave). He is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Community First Foundation for Berkeley Square, 230 Ludlow Street, Hamilton, Ohio, 45011 in Jack's name. A celebration of Jack's life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 3, 2019
