POTTS, Robert Charles "Bob" 73, of Springfield passed away on Sunday, March 15th, 2020 at Villa of Springfield. He was born in Springfield, Ohio the son of Harry and Helen (Neinberg) Potts. Bob graduated from Springfield South High School. He is survived by three brother: Thomas of Florida, Charles (Cathy) of Springfield and Gary (Jo) of Kentucky and many nieces ,nephews. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 22, 2020