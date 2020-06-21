Robert PRIM

PRIM, Robert Eugene Passed away on June 17, 2020 of natural causes. Bob was born on August 18, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, to Robert James and Helen Prim. He was raised in New Carlisle and graduated from Olive Branch High School in 1949. In 1954, Bob married Barbara Kessler, and they remained committed to each other until separated by his death. Bob and Barbara had two wonderful children, Robert Anthony Prim (Molly) of Detroit, Michigan and Sharon Prim Spruill (Russ) of Centerville, Ohio. Bob and Barbara have 5 grandchildren, Caitlin Prim, Erin Prim Ewing (Kolt), Ryan Spruill, Nathan Spruill and Austin Spruill. After graduating from high school, Bob worked in skilled trades as a tool-maker, and in the model shop for Delco Products. He greatly enjoyed his time there, and was especially proud to be associated with an exceptionally talented group of men. Though Bob was an only child, he married into a large extended family of Kessler's and Goubeaux's, and was welcomed by all. He loved his nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, and enjoyed family gatherings. Bob's favorite hobbies were muscle cars and motorcycles. He frequently traveled to car shows to show off his '67 Firebird Convertible, along with his nephew Doug and Doug's '69 Judge GTO. Bob knew every s-curve, dip, and rise on the roads of Southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky, and was happy to share those roadways with other Concourse or ST riders. He never lost his love of learning, and to the very end made a habit of cutting out and mailing well-supported newspaper articles for loved ones to read, even if they conveyed an opinion he might not have agreed with. He will be missed. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.