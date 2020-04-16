|
|
PUGH, Robert "Bob" Died April 12, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1936 in Dayton, OH, the son of the late Walter and Margaret Pugh. Bob was a 1954 graduate of Fairmont High School. While at Fairmont, Bob received All League and All Area first team recognition in football and was the recipient of the Charles Roger Finley Award as the outstanding senior athlete in his final year in school. He is a member of the Fairmont High School Athletic Hall of Fame. After spending one year in the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, Bob attended Miami University on a football scholarship and graduated from Miami in 1959. Bob taught and coached in Kettering for 8 years, worked at Firestone at their Dayton Tire and Rubber facility for 13 years, and then spent 19 years with the Continental Cablevision / Media One, retiring in 1999 from his job as the Director of Corporate Affairs. Preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Jane; and brother, Tom. Bob is survived by his two sons, Jim and Steven (Charito) both of Bellbrook; one grandson, Cameron Pugh, who he dearly loved; two step-grandchildren, Ryan (Emily) and Vince (Kelly) Arceo; five step-great grandchildren, Maya, Ethan, Cooper, Lexi, and Ryder; two sisters, Joanne (Andy) Launer of Columbus, OH, and Sandy (Larry) Hefflin of Springboro, OH; one sister-in-law, Suzanne Gillaspy of Bellbrook, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was an active church member throughout his life and served in various leadership roles in each church he attended. He most recently served as Trustee Chairperson for 6 years at Hope United Methodist Church. Besides his devotion to his family and his church work, Bob coached the Bellbrook High School girls' basketball team for 2 years and continued to volunteer at the high school in various capacities until his death. He is responsible for compiling and maintaining all of the history, records, and statistics for the Bellbrook girls' basketball program, the history beginning in 1925 and extending to the present. In lieu of flowers, Bob has requested that any donations be directed to The Triple Threat Club at Bellbrook High School, the organization that supports and funds girls' basketball, or to the . A private memorial service will be held at the family's convenience at Hope United Methodist Church. (Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the memorial service will be for immediate family only. A "Celebration of Life" will be scheduled at on a later date. Stay home and be safe.) To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020