BOGGS, Robert Reed Age 59, of Salem, passed away peacefully from natural causes on July 4, 2019. His four siblings were by his side. Robert was born in Seymour, Indiana on November 22, 1959, the son of Robert E. and Betty Bulleit Boggs. He grew up in Oxford, Ohio, where he attended McGuffey Lab School. He graduated in 1978 from Charles L. Shedd Academy in Mayfield, Kentucky. Robert moved to Salem, Indiana, with his father to help take care of his grandparents, Reed and Carrie Boggs. Robert had many friends and loved spending time with them. Robert is survived by his sisters: Ann (Brent) Bader and Susan Chase; his brothers: Chris (Karla) Boggs and Marq (Stacey) Boggs; ten nieces and nephews: Adrienne, Audrey and Evan Bader, Carrie Cappiello, Mait Chase, Natalie Lundin, Owen, Truman, Georgia, and Amanda Boggs; and one great-nephew: James Cappiello. Cremation was chosen. A memorial gathering was held on July 6 in Salem, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to the Humane Society of Washington County, 204 W. Joseph Street, Salem, Indiana. He always loved his dogs. Published in Journal-News on July 9, 2019