Robert REMM

REMM, Robert Lee In loving memory of Robert Lee Remm, who passed away June 24, 2020. Born March 31, 1936, in Peoria, Illinois, he was a proud graduate of the University of Notre Dame, and had a fulfilling career as an engineer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, OH. He met his wife, Cynthia and married in 1964. He is survived by his brother, Fr. George F. Remm; spouse, Cynthia; sons, Thomas B. (Connie) and John C. (Melissa); daughter, Beth A. Juszczyk (Paul); his grandchildren, Zachary, Alex, Jacob, Madeline, Hanson, and Eva, Samuel, and Avery Juszczyk. He is preceded in death by his brother, Fredrich, and parents, George and Marie. A memorial mass will be held at St. Susanna Catholic Church in Mason, OH, on July 11, 2020, at 10:00 AM. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Condolences may be sent to the family at cindiremm@gmail.com



