1/1
Robert REMM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REMM, Robert Lee In loving memory of Robert Lee Remm, who passed away June 24, 2020. Born March 31, 1936, in Peoria, Illinois, he was a proud graduate of the University of Notre Dame, and had a fulfilling career as an engineer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, OH. He met his wife, Cynthia and married in 1964. He is survived by his brother, Fr. George F. Remm; spouse, Cynthia; sons, Thomas B. (Connie) and John C. (Melissa); daughter, Beth A. Juszczyk (Paul); his grandchildren, Zachary, Alex, Jacob, Madeline, Hanson, and Eva, Samuel, and Avery Juszczyk. He is preceded in death by his brother, Fredrich, and parents, George and Marie. A memorial mass will be held at St. Susanna Catholic Church in Mason, OH, on July 11, 2020, at 10:00 AM. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Condolences may be sent to the family at cindiremm@gmail.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved