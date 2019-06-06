REUBER, Robert "Bob" 71 of Dayton, passed away peacefully at Kettering Medical Center, on May 30th, 2019. Bob was born July 10, 1947, in Dayton, OH, to the late Arthur and Miriam Reuber. He is preceded in death by wife, Linda; his brother's Arthur and Barry Reuber; Sister-in-law, Phyllis Reuber; as well as, his beloved cat, Tang. Bob is survived by his wife of 12 years, Debbie (Borger) Reuber; son, Corey Reuber, daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Rodney Henderson; brothers, Gary and Elwood (Bev) Reuber; sister-in-law's, Sue Ellen and Nancy Reuber; grandchildren, Miranda (Ben) Slagel, Megann (Jacob) Thomas, Codey (Kera) Reuber, and Cortne Reuber; great grandchildren, Kinsley and Madelyn Slagel, Brody Reuber and arriving in October, Mia Thomas; as well as, many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held, at 11am, Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at Valley View Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 170 N Valley Rd, Xenia, OH 45385. Pastor Dan Brown officiating. Friends and family are invited after the service to Bethel Christian, 327 South Smithville Rd., Dayton, OH for food, drink, and fellowship. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SICSA or the Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary