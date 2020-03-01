|
|
RICE, Robert Gene 62, of Springfield, passed away February 2, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born June 2, 1957 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Donald Curtis and Dorothy Jean (Guy) Rice. Mr. Rice enjoyed fishing and sitting on his porch with his cat Lucky and he was a devout Cleveland Browns fan. He will be remembered for working at several scrap yards in Springfield. Survivors include one brother; Raymond L. "Pokey" (Darlene) Rice of Woodstock, one sister; Marylou (Tim) Smith of Beavercreek, several nieces and nephews including special niece; Jennifer Collier and special nephews; Thomas Rice and Tate Gould and his beloved cat: Lucky. He was preceded in death by brothers; Tony Rice and Donald James Rice, foster brother; Thomas Gould and his parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00PM until 3:00PM Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Casual dress is requested. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 1, 2020