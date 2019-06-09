RICHARDS, Robert J. "Jerry" 79, of South Charleston, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in his home. He was born May 24, 1940, in South Charleston, to Harry and Pauline (Wilson) Richards. He served in the Air National Guard during the 1960's. He graduated from Southeastern High School in 1959. Jerry retired as a Union Steward from IH/Navistar in 1998 with 30 plus years. He was a member of the Animal Welfare League, Farm Bureau and The Heritage Center of Clark County. He also had been a member of the Union Club for many years. He is survived by his wife Karen of 30 years and very close grandsons, Aaron and Scott. A private burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Animal Welfare League. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary