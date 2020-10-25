Age 77 passed away Thursday October 22, 2020. He was born November 12, 1942 in Hamilton to the late John B. andSadie (nee Pearson) Richardson. Robert is survived by his wife Bonnie Richardson;children Barbara (Jerry) Whitaker, Veronica "Lou" (Cecil) Green, Robert (Becky) Richardson, II, Virginia "Jenny"Richardson; seven grandchildren Amanda Richardson, Curtis Green, Kyle Green, Joshua Richardson, Jacob Burton, Miranda Richardson, Rachel Richardson; nieces and nephews including Charlotte Allen, Terry DePew and was also survived by many other family and friends. He was also preceded in death by eight siblings Bruce Richardson, Eileen Miller, Odene Chaney, Darrell Richardson, Carolyn Chasteen, Mary Bacon, GloriaHarris, and Sue Richardson. Visitation at THE WEBSTERFUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4 Fairfield Saturday October 31, 2020 from 10AM until the time of the funeral service at 12 NOON with Cecil Green, the officiant. Burial to follow with full military honors in Crown Hill Memorial Park.



