Robert RIX
1933 - 2020
RIX, Robert Emerson "Bob"

87, of Springfield, OH, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday, November 2, at OSU Wexner Medical Center's Hospice of Central Ohio. He was born to the late Floyd E. and Mabel P. Rix

(Williams) on April 5, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio. Bob graduated from Enon High School,

attended Miami University and received his B.S. in Education and M.Ed. from Wittenberg

University. He taught English in the Springfield City School

system for 31 years. He was a 50-year member of First Lutheran Church, volunteered at St. John's Food Pantry and Rainbow Table, and was a member of the Clark County Retired Teachers Association (CCRTA) and the Ohio Retired Teachers Association (ORTA). He was an avid reader and grammarian,

enjoyed playing bridge, cooking, baking, doing crossword puzzles, working in the yard and anything involving his

children or grandchildren. He was preceded in death by

sisters, Thelma Priwer (Paul), Betty Pyles (Roger), and brother, James Rix (Alice). He is lovingly remembered by his beloved wife of 56 years, Nancy Rix (Dennis); his sisters, Janice Henson (Homer), Constance Rix, Carole Huff (Wilbur) and Vicki Ballard (Howard); daughters Lisa Harger (Greg), Indianapolis, IN, Amy Stiles (J), Springfield, OH; son, Todd Rix (Kourtney), Pickerington, OH; and grandchildren Devin Rix, Jordan Rix, Jamy Stiles, Jeana Stiles and Kaitlyn Harger. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, with live-streaming available on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page beginning at Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or CCRTA Scholarship Fund. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at


www.littletonandrue.com




Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
10:30 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
NOV
11
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memories & Condolences
