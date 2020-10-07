1/1
Robert ROBINSON Jr.
1939 - 2020
ROBINSON, Jr., Robert Lee Born October 16, 1939, to Robert Lee Robinson, Sr., and Nellie Robinson, in Hattiesburg, MS. Passed away October 3, 2020, age 80. He is survived by one son Robert L. Amicks (Celeste), two daughters: Sabrina L. Robinson, and Karen F. Robinson, grandfather of 6, great-grandfather of 6, a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 11am until time of service 12pm at Faith Fellowship Ministries International, 1915 S. Main St, Middletown, Ohio, Bishop David Green, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Faith Fellowship Ministries International
OCT
10
Service
12:00 PM
Faith Fellowship Ministries International
