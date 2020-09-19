1/1
Robert ROGERS III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROGERS III, Robert M. "Bob" ROBERT M. "BOB" ROGERS III, age 51, of Springfield, went into the loving arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his loving family on September 17, 2020, at Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born on April 21, 1969, in San Diego, California, to Robert and Theresa Rogers. He talked often about the great memories of his childhood spent in Troy, Ohio. Bob proudly served his country, in the United States Navy. He later loved serving his community as a first responder for the Pleasant Township and Harrison Township Fire Departments, as well as his work at Konecranes. Bob also enjoyed a passion for re- enacting and teaching early American history with his re- enacting community, that he considered family. Survivors include his loving wife of 17 years, Kathy (McCann) Rogers; two daughters, Amanda (Kent) Pollock and Abby (Tyler) Halley; six grandchildren, Tyler, Owen, Kamden, Rhilyn, Noah and Bently; father Robert Rogers Jr. and mother Theresa Rogers, sister Mary Rice, and brother Christopher Rogers, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends he called family. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 1-2pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Bob's life will begin at 2:00. Burial will follow at the Vernon- Asbury Cemetery, Pleasant Township. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved