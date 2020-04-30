|
|
SALSER, Robert E. 84, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Dayspring of the Miami Valley in Fairborn. He was born in Ravenswood, West Virginia on December 23, 1935 the son of Otmer and Mayme (Rector) Salser. He worked as an electrician for Burger Iron in Dayton for many years. Survivors include his five children and spouses, Teresa Salser, Darlene (Danis) Wooten, Rick (Glenda) Salser, Brian (Catherine) Salser and John Snyder; 14 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and four siblings and spouses, Betty (Gene) Shockey, Ruth Thompson, Eileen (Dennis) Weekley and Harold (Janice) Salser. He was preceded in death by his son, Bruce in 2008 and seven siblings. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday in Enon Cemetery with Chaplain Andral Gooden officiating. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 30, 2020