SCAFF, Robert Lee 85, of Medway, passed away on March 19, 2020. He was born on March 8, 1935 to the late Eli and Amanda Julia Scaff (McGinnis) in Duck Run, Rush Township, Ohio. He was a proud US Army Veteran. On November 18, 1957 he married the love of his life, Annetta Jo Scaff (Spradlin). He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather "Pa", and friend. Robert cherished family more than anything, especially his great granddaughter, Taylor Ann. He was an avid gardener, hunter, and fisherman. Robert was deeply respected and didn't know a stranger. Robert is survived by his loving & devoted wife of 62 years, Annetta Jo; daughters, Amanda Wallace, Desiree Rowe, and Tonja (Mark) Carey; grandchildren, Matthew (Nicole) Wallace, Kyle (Trish) Wallace, Daniel Carey, Jesse Rowe, Robbie Russell, and Joshua Rowe; great granddaughter, Taylor Ann Wallace; son-in-law, Harold Rowe; sisters-in-law, Janet (Sam) McRoberts, Judy Crist, and Marilee (Bruce) Multhup; many nieces and nephews; and other loving family & friends. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, William "Bill" Wallace; in-laws, Vern and Violet Spradlin (Blair); siblings, Sarah (Ed) Schultz, Richard Scaff, Maxine Polley, George Scalf, Mary (Edmund) Thomas, Elijah Scaff, Hazel Jane Scaff, Curtis Truman Scaff, Bill Scaff, and Warren Dale (Jean) Scaff; and brother-in-law, Daniel Crist. Graveside Service will take place on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 2 pm at Medway Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements in the care of Newcomer North Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of Miami Valley in Robert's memory. To leave a message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 22, 2020