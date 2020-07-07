1/1
Robert SCHELL
SCHELL, Robert H. Robert H. Schell, beloved husband of the late Effie (nee Lynch), and dear friend of Mary Izor, passed away at the age of 93, on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Son of the late Anna (Ammann) and Andrew Schell. Visitation at St. Clement Catholic Church on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 10a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11a.m. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, E. Ross Avenue, St. Bernard, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263, or to St. Clement Church, 4536 Vine Street, St. Bernard, OH 45217. Hodapp Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at HodappFuneralHome.com

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 7, 2020.
