SCHENK, Robert N. "Bob" Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at home on Monday, September 30, 2019. Bob was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 2, 1934 to Walter and Gladys (Meece) Schenk. He was a member of Freedom Baptist Church and the Ben Franklin Masonic Lodge #719. Bob retired from Formica after 32 years of service. He served in the United States Army from 1956-1958. On October 13th, 1956 he married Juanita Tincher and together they had four children. Bob is survived by his wife 62 years, Juanita Schenk; his children, Debby (Mike) Jordan, Tina (Bill) Napier, Rob (Trish Grabowski) Schenk, and Lori (Wayne Woodlee) May; his grandchildren, Marcus (Heather), Amie (Bobby), Sam (Amy), Becca (Matt), Chelsea (Kalvin), Anna, and Anthony; his great grandchildren, Haley, Kylie, Samantha, Abi, Mattie, Kyle, and Micah; his siblings, Charlie, Mary (John), and Tom (Bonnie); his sister-in-law, Brenda (Dick) Harris; his brother-in-law, Sherman (Michie) TIncher; and numerous other family members and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua Napier; his siblings, Margie, Arnold, Rosanel, Russell, Eugene, Lillian, Helen, Ronald, Mildred, and Carl; and his parents. The family would like to thank Hospice of Cincinnati for their care and support. Vistation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM until time of funeral service at 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio with Rev. Jake Flannery officiating. Burial will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 2, 2019