SCHULTZ, Robert P. Passed peacefully March 25, 2019. He was born November 25, 1921 to William and Alma Schultz in Indiana. He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister. Robert is survived by his wife of 72 years, Flora Schultz, two daughters, Pam (Hwang) Cho and Pat (Richard) Layman, Grandchildren Sheri (Jon) Kleckner, Deborah Cho, Greg (Mandy) Layman, Jamie (Rose Amran) Cho, and Jeff (Paola Balcazar) Cho. Great Grandchildren Victoria (Brian) Ernst, Zack (Brianna Hogan) Ortega, Nathan Kleckner, Johan Cho, Isabella Cho, Sam Layman, and Carson Layman. Great Grandchildren, Vivian, Carter, and Caroline Ernst. Robert is a veteran of World War II having served under General Patton and was retired from Wittenberg University where he taught economics. Bob loved Wittenberg and his students. If desired, donations in Bob's name can be made to or Wittenberg University. The family wishes to thank and the Suites at Walnut Creek for their many kindnesses. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019