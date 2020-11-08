1/
Robert SCHUTTE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHUTTE, Robert "Bob"

Robert Schutte "Bob", age 77 of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was born January 3, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio.

Bob was an avid golfer and loved to share that he had a total of 4 holes in one in his golfing career. He served our country in the Air Force. In his day, he loved to dance. He was very proud of his wardrobe and loved to match from his hats to his shoes. He will be fondly remembered for all of the fabricated and repetitive stories he would tell and his fun sense of

humor.

He is preceded in death by his father, Edwin Schutte, and his mother, Georgiana Schutte.

Bob will be missed by his long term girlfriend, Debbie Seman; daughters, Nikki (Brad) Earley; Dee Dee (Jonathan) Snyder and Krissy (Jeremy) Marshall; six grandchildren, Cameron, Emma, Ellie, Georgie, Eva and Jude; and countless other friends and family.

The family will honor Bob in a private ceremony.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved