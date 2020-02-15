|
|
SENGER, Robert Bernard Age 83 of Hamilton, passed away at Beehive Homes in Springboro, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 25, 1936 the son of Albert and Marie (Quell) Senger. Bob was a member of St. Peter in Chains Church and a life member of the Knights of Columbus Father Butler Council 968. He was employed as a stationary engineer at Armco Steel, retiring after thirty-five years. On May 28, 1955 in Indiana he married Patricia L. Motzer and she preceded him in death in 2012. Robert is survived by six children, Linda (William III) Koch, Robert (Kathleen) Senger II, Cindy (Stan Lewis) Senger-Lewis, Deborah (Daniel) Kahmann, John Senger, and Mary Kathryn (Tom) Fritsch; three sisters-in-laws, Evelyn, Doris, and Chris Senger; thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; three step grandchildren; two step great grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, Albert, Vernon (Marion), Donald, Kenneth, and Fred Senger. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Jeff Silver, Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Avenue, on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM with the Knights of Columbus Father Butler Council 968 to hold services at 4:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church of Hamilton, Ohio. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 15, 2020