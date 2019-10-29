|
SETTLES Sr., The honorable Robert P. 71 went home to be with the Lord on Sunday October 27, 2019. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Luther and Mary (Mullins) Settles on December 7, 1947. On June 28, 1975 he married Geraldine Durham. Robert is the Mayor of the Village of Millville and has been for the last 20 years. He also served on the council and was Vice Mayor 15 years prior to becoming Mayor. Robert was also a Fire fighter/EMT for Millville for 19 years. He retired from Southwest Regional Water District in 2016 after 40 years of service. Robert will be loved and remembered by his wife Geraldine; Son, Robert (Mindy) P. Setters Jr.; daughter, Traci (Shawn) Hazelwood; grandchildren, Brianna Settles, Hunter Settles, Austin Settles, Dylan Hazelwood, Tyler Hazelwood and Sarah Hazelwood; many nieces, nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Angel Settles; brother, JB Settles and sisters, Pauline Wagers, Jeannie Rubush and Evelyn Carberry. Robert also known as "Grizz" and "Junkyard" enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. His hobbies included shooting, hunting, mowing grass, welding, visiting the Millville restaurant and junkyard. He faithfully twice a year competed in the National Muzzle Rifle Association competitions in Friendship, Indiana for 35 years. He has been a member of the Butler County Sportsmen Club for 36 years where he is a life member. He has been a certified Hunter Safety Instructor for the past 30 years. Visitation Thursday, October 31, 2019 6pm to 8pm at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave. Hamilton OH 45013. Funeral Ceremony will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at 12pm at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Horn officiating. Burial will follow in Millville Cemetery. Pallbearers: Robert P. Settles Jr., Hunter Settles, Austin Settles, Tom Wagers, Paul Wagers, Shawn Hazelwood, Dylan Hazelwood and Tyler Hazelwood. A celebration of Life will happen at the Old Millville Fire House immediately following graveside service. All are welcome.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 29, 2019