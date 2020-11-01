SHANAHAN, Robert J.



Age 80, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. Robert was born October 25, 1940, to Ruth J. (Davis) and John H.



Shanahan. He was a 1960 graduate of Catholic Central High School and immediately joined the Marine Corps. He served from 1960 to 1964 and an additional 2 years in the Marine Corps Reserves. He spent time in Okinawa and was sent to Guantanamo Bay during the Bay of Pigs Invasion. Bob was a proud Marine and he & his wife Mary traveled all over the country to Marine Corps reunions. He was a lifelong member of St. Raphael Church, retired from Navistar and was a member of VFW, Union Club, Machinists and Eagles. He is survived by his four-legged best friend, Baby; 5 siblings, Ruth Ann



Kudlauskas, Terrence (Debbie) Shanahan, Margaret (Roger) Weeks, Kathleen (James) Leonard and Patricia Parker; many nieces and nephews; and 3 step-daughters, Wanda Austin, Joan Murray and Mary Alice (Mike) Wilson. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Charlotte and Mary; his brother John; and brother-in-law, Hobart Parker. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to St. Raphael Church, 225 E. High St., Springfield, OH. 45505. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



