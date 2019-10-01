Home

George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
Robert Shephard
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
1950 - 2019
Robert Shephard Obituary
SHEPHARD, Robert Kenneth 68, of Charlotte, NC, formerly of Beavercreek, passed away Monday Sept. 23, 2019 in Charlotte. He was born to Robert & Edna Shephard on Nov. 1, 1950 in Dayton, OH. Robert received a B.S. in Psychology from Wright State University, where he was proud of his wheelchair basketball championships. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. during the Vietnam War, where he lost both legs in combat and received the Purple Heart Award and the Bronze Star Award with Valor. Preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Theresa Brandenburg, Martha Guerrant & Victoria Baggett; brothers, William Armstrong & Paul Shephard. Survived by his beloved wife of 21 years, Cheryl; daughter, Alicia Deardorff (Curt); sons, Robert K. Shephard, Jr. (Sandra), Nicholas Taylor; 6 grandchildren, Ryan, Leanna, Erica, Robert, MacKenzie & Benton; 2 great grandchildren; sister, Sharon Dunlevy (Norman); brother, Gerald Armstrong (Debbie); numerous nieces, nephews & many friends. Funeral service 12 noon Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday 11 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may made to the Foundation. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019
