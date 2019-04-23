SHORT, Robert "Bob" 78, of Tuscaloosa, Al, passed away on, April 19, 2019. Born on October 10, 1940 in Dayton, Oh. Bob was the son of the late William and Louise (Blaine) Short. He married Elizabeth Ann Breen on August 29, 1962, who survives. He is also survived by his only son: Michael and daughter in law, Marcie Short of Tuscaloosa, Al. He was a loving grandfather to five grandchildren: Ian Short of Cincinnati and Erin Short of Kettering, Casey Curl and Alyssa (Kolby) Baker-Casebolt of Lima, Oh, and Sydney of Tuscaloosa, Al, and one great granddaughter, Brinnly. A brother Tom (Nancy) Short. He was a graduate of Beavercreek High School. Bob was a talented billiards player and teacher of the sport in the Dayton area; he attended many tournaments and participated in the VNEA International pool tournament in Las Vegas many times. He was a friend to everyone he met. He was a fanatical Ohio State fan and loved the Cincinnati Reds. Bob was most proud of his son and grandchildren. He spent his last days with his beloved wife Betty Ann at Moundville nursing home. No Funeral services will be held. His wishes were to be cremated and returned to this great earth at Red Rock Park, Arizona. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary