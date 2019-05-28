Home

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
SHUPP, Robert R. Age 71 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 in Union County, Indiana. He was born on May 20, 1948 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Walter and Erma (Grissom) Shupp. He graduated from Reily High School and was employed for 25 years at Mosler Safe and 15 years at Schneider Electric as a welder and assembler. On December 3, 1994 he married Mary Alice Lewis in Hamilton, Ohio. Robert was a member of Ben Franklin Lodge #719 F&AM, a board member of the Reily Historical Society, and a member of Jacksonburg United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Mary Shupp; three children, Kimberly Shupp, Anissa Collins (Janis Bellon), and Nathan Elam; four grandchildren, Madison Geisen, Jacob Collins, Nicholas Geisen, and Christopher Lahmann; one brother, Donald (Kathy) Shupp; brother and sister- in law, Wayne and Debbie Lewis; special niece and her children, Jody Prather and Kyler and Kenley; his special nephew and fishing buddy, Jay Shupp; special cousins, Don and Laura Cooley and Ed and Holly Gifford; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Dale Shupp. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 5-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home with burial following in Reily Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Spina Bifida Association of Cincinnati or to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition at Ovarian.org. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 28, 2019
