SIGNOM II, Robert Eugene Of Dayton, Ohio, loving husband, father, grandfather, and loyal friend, died at Miami Valley Hospital on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was 74. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lola; son Robert E. Signom III (Penelope Thomas) of New York, NY, daughter Megan Turner (Matthew West), grandson George Turner West, and granddaughter Genevieve Frances West of Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. Signom Sr. and Anne Louise Signom. Bob was born on February 1, 1945 to Bob and Anne Signom in Dayton, Ohio. A true Daytonian, Bob attended Colonel White High School, Miami University, Washington University, and The Ohio State University, where he received his Juris Doctorate. Bob practiced law as Associate General Counsel at NCR, as well as Smith and Schnacke; Young, Pryor, Lynn and Jerardi; and Green and Green. In 1974, Bob argued a case on behalf of NCR before the Supreme Court of the United States. In 1992, Bob founded The Citizens' Motorcar Company, America's Packard Museum, on Ludlow Street. He served as its Curator until his death. His love of Classic Cars, especially Packards, remains a source of inspiration and education to a great many people. Bob achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in Miami Valley Council. Bob was larger than life in many ways; he will be remembered for his storytelling, sense of adventure, and hearty laugh. A service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:30pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dayton. Memorial messages may be posted at www.schlientzandmoore.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Westminster Presbyterian Church(www.westminsterdayton.org) or America's Packard Museum(www.americaspackardmuseum.org). Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019