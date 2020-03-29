|
BEAKLER III, Robert Simon Age 58 of Enon, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was born December 5, 1961 in Dayton, to Robert and Margalene Beakler. Robert was a 1981 graduate of Park Hills High School and graduated from the Hobart Welding Institution. He served in the U.S. Army and was a contractor for the Air Force Research Laboratory. He was a loving family man and great friend to many but especially to Ben Blanton of California and John Nichols. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert S. Beakler, Jr.; brother, Rodney E. Beakler; grandparents, Opal and Robert Simon Beakler, Sr. and Malise and Rufus Shaver; and several uncles and cousins. Robert will be missed by his loving girlfriend, Pamela Bowen; parents, Margalene and Frank Tatum; children, Evan Din and Sophia Kriechel; brother, Bill (Nellie Bernice) Beakler and children, Hope Hardin and William Joseph Beakler; sister, Belinda (Jerry) Asbury and their children, Jerry Jr. (Jeanette) Asbury, Jenna (Jordin) Kear and their four daughters, Ashley Landis, Aubrey'Ona Asbury and Hannah Asbury; nieces and nephews, Chelsea (Randy) Coppock, Alexander, Michael and Sydney (children of Rodney Beakler); many aunts, uncles, cousins; his cat, Mate and his dog, Presley "Mr. P". Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date at the Agape Family Worship Center in Beavercreek with burial at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VFW #8437 Enon. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Robert or leave a condolence to his family. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020