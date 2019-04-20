SKEBO, Robert J. Of Beavercreek, OH (formerly of Struthers, OH), passed away on April 15, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center at the age of 66. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Christine Skebo; his mother Irene Skebo; son Robert J. Skebo Jr of Beavercreek, OH; daughters Teresa (Erik) Nehls of Long Beach, CA, Jeanne (Griffin) Lemaster of Solana Beach, CA; sister Eileen (John) Cordova, brother Ronald (Catherine) Skebo; grandchildren Kara and Zachary Nehls, and Calvin Lemaster. He was preceded in death by his father Robert James Skebo. He earned a Bachelor of Music Education at Youngstown State University, Dana School of Music in Ohio, where he met his wife. He was a band director for 2 years at Lowellville High School in northeast Ohio. He joined the United States Air Force in 1977. He studied the Chinese language at the Defense Language Institute and earned a Master of Arts in National Security Affairs from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA. He also earned a Master of Arts in Public Administration from Central Michigan University. Robert retired as an officer after serving 20 years in the United States Air Force, and finished his career as a federal employee at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Robert was a loving husband, proud father, and adoring grandfather. He loved to travel, visiting most of Europe, Asia Minor, and North Africa with his wife. He was a principal string bass player of the Wright State University Orchestra, the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra, and frequently played with Seventh Day Adventist Praise Orchestra. Robert also volunteered at the Beavercreek Senior Center and the Dayton Philharmonic teaching students at Ruskin Elementary School. His greatest love, after his family, was music. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:30 am at The Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Dr. in Kettering, OH, officiated by Father Ed Pratt. Friends and family may call the night prior on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road in Beavercreek. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra, s, or Catholic Charities. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary