Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
1941 - 2019
SLOAN, Robert "Bob" Age 78, of Centerville, passed away Thursday, August 8th, 2019 in Dayton at Brighton Gardens. He was born March 30th, 1941 to Lilia (McCalla) and Melvin Sloan. Robert earned a Bachelor Degree from Wright State University in Business. He was employed in the Financial Department of General Motors for 30 years until his retirement. Bob was an avid golfer. Anyone who knew him, would say that golfing was his life! He was known for his playful sense of humor and bantering with his friends and family. He always knew how to have a good time. Bob enjoyed hosting and having people over as often as he could. Let's all take a moment to remember his life and listen to "Old Time Rock n Roll" by Bob Seger. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by wife of 57 years, June; sons Steve and Rick (LeeAnne) Sloan, and daughter Julie Sloan; grandchildren Lindsay (Tim) Fraley, Trevor Sloan (Ashley), and great-granchild, Ben Fraley, and his brother Bill (Claire) Sloan. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Brighton Gardens for their care of Robert during his stay there, especially for Angie, Stephanie and Heather. To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during the Life Celebration Visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W Franklin St, Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Monday, August 12th, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm, with a Memorial Service to follow immediately. A private family burial with be later at Bellbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459. You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Robert at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on his name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019
