Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery
SMITH, Robert B. Age 65, of Vandalia, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Dayton V. A. Medical Center. He was born May 17, 1955 in Dayton to Jack B. & Hattie Mae Smith. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Hattie; brother, Steve Smith; stepbrothers, Gary, Glenn & Bob Marshall; and by his stepmother, Bonnie Smith. Bob was a painter by trade, and he served four years in the U. S. Navy. He was filled with kindness and compassion for others. Bob and his twin (Bill) were inseparable throughout life. He found great pleasure in his son and grandchildren. He is survived by his father, Jack B. Smith; son, Justin B. Smith (Amanda); grandchildren, Arlie, Ellza, Elnora & Jasper B. Smith; siblings, William B. Smith (Patricia) & Jackie Murray (David); step-siblings, Vickie Davis (Terry) & Allen Marshall (Kathy). A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 23, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Morton & Whetstone funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 21, 2020
