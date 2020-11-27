1/1
Robert SMITH
SMITH, Robert A.

Robert A. Smith, 77, of Springfield, passed away November 24, 2020, in Good Shepherd

Village. He was born August 23, 1943, in Springfield, the son of Raymond E. and Helen C. (Cofman) Smith. Mr. Smith was a member of the Rotary Club and he enjoyed traveling, boating and fishing. His most enjoyable days were the times he spent in Florida. Bob was the former owner of Midwest Casket Company in Springfield. He was a graduate of North High School in 1962 and Clark State in 1965. Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years; Carolyn A. (Parrill) Smith, three children; Scott (Glena) Smith, Kristie Brush and Jeffery (Delane) Bassell, grandchildren;

Samantha Smith, Beau (Caitlin) Bassell, Jacob Bassell, Declan Brush, Joshua Bassell and Amelia Smith. He was preceded in death by his brother; William "Bill" Smith and his parents.

Funeral services will at held at 2:00PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Masks will be required.

Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers,

contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Leukemia Society. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com



Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 27, 2020.
