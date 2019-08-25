|
|
SPARKS, Robert W. "Bob" Age 86, of Beavercreek, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born February 22, 1933 in Gates, Kentucky, the son of Leburn and Hattie (Hall) Sparks. He is preceded in death by his parents and earlier this year by his beloved wife of 67 years, Rushia. Bob is survived by daughters, Debra A. (John) Riddle, Teresa Dianne (Kevin) Putt and by three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Bob will be remembered for his love of family, for his outgoing personality, sense of humor, and his joy in telling a good story. He had a long and successful 43-year career at Cooper Industries in the Apex Tool division. His hobbies included a life-long love of cars and trucks, of which he bought and sold many over his lifetime, and he was a devoted fan of college basketball and his favorite team, the Kentucky Wildcats. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions-Beavercreek Chapel 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Visitation will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm also at the funeral home. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019