SPARKS, Robert E. "Bob" Robert E. "Bob" Sparks age 87 of Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He was born November 22, 1932, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Fred and Catherine (nee Zimmers) Sparks. He was a 1950 graduate of Hamilton High School and worked in production control for Mosler Safe Company in Hamilton. Mr. Sparks was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean War. He was married to Mary (nee Ford) Sparks and she preceded him in death on June 18, 2008. He greatly enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. Mr. Sparks is survived by two sons Michael (Carolyn) Sparks and William Sparks; two daughters Elizabeth (Ed) Rush and Cathy Sparks; six grandchildren John (Jocelyn) Rush, Mary (Ralph) Olita, Paul Peters, Nick Sparks, Brian Sparks, and Eric (Kelly) Fain; twelve great-grandchildren Courtney (Zach) Marzilli, Killian Rush, Madison Peters, Hannah Rush, Alivia Sparks, Ethan Peters, Sophie Jane Rush, Braylen Peters, Brooklyn Sparks, Scarlet Sparks, Dylan Sparks, and Marylea Sparks; one sister Dorothy (James) Lacey. He is also survived by special daughter Sheree Sparks, special granddaughter Melissa Peters, special friend Rich Vordem-Thoren, very special friend Kisha Harrison Balash, and many other family and friends, including special neighbor Tracy. Mr. Sparks was also preceded in death by his best friend and shipmate, Henry "Dutch" Wielders, grandson David Brinkman, favorite uncle Don "Cutty" Zimmers, beloved grandmother Gaga, and fur babies Katie and Gert. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Tyler Green, officiating. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial to follow with full military honors in Butler County Memorial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com