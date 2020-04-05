|
|
SPINDLER, Robert John Age 97, died March 31, 2020. He was married to his wife, Ann, for over 70 years. He graduated from Hamilton High School and also graduated from Miami University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a major in Accounting. Bob served in the United States Army from 1943 to 1946. He was employed as an Accountant for 30 years at the Atomic Energy Plant at Fernald and retired as an Accounting Supervisor. For over 60 years, Bob was active in Scouting. He served the Dan Beard Council for 46 years as Scouting Coordinator with St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church Cub Scouts and the Boy Scout Troop. He served on the Cincinnati Catholic Committee on Scouting for 35 years. He arranged the Catholic Services at Camp Myron Kahn summer camp. In 1968, he received the St. George Award, the highest award in Catholic scouting. Bob had earned the Scouting Training Award, the Meritorious Service Award, District Award of Merit and the Donald L. Lipphardt Lifetime of Service Award. He was an Institutional Representative for many years. He was on the Fort Hamilton District Advancement Committee and served Friends of Scouting as an Area Captain. In 1991, Bob was named Scout Show Chairman of the Dan Beard Scout Show. He received an award as Charter Organization Representative of the Year. In 2006, he received the Silver Beaver Award, the highest award in Scouting. Bob volunteered at St. Peter's Bingo for over 25 years and served for 9 years on the Advisory Board for Catholic Social Services. He also served on the Parish Council at St. Peter's, on the Allocation Committee for United Way and as a Chairman of the Trips and Tours Committee for the A.A.R.P. Chapter for many years. Bob liked trains and enjoyed riding on trains. He went on many train trips to various states. He belonged to the National Railroad Historical Society Local Chapter. Bob is survived by his wife, Ann. He is also survived by his son, Thomas J. (Patricia); his grandson, Thomas R. (Teri); his granddaughter, Susan (Stephen); and his five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death his parents, John and Mary Spindler; his sister, Mildred Beeken; and the one great sorrow in his life was the death of his beloved son, Richard George Spindler. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 5, 2020