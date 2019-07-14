STACHLER, Robert "Spike" Robert George Stachler passed away Thursday, July 11th at his home in Newtown Ohio, at the age of 89. Born in Steubenville and raised in Dayton, OH, where he earned his nickname "Spike" on the gridiron and in the boxing ring, Bob was a Class of 1947 graduate of Chaminade High School where he is enshrined in both the Athletic Hall of Fame and the Distinguished Alumni. He attended the University of Dayton on a football scholarship, graduating in 1951. He was admitted to the University of Cincinnati College of Law, but his legal education was delayed by the Korean War, where he completed his service as a First Lieutenant with the 101st Airborne Division. He graduated at the top of his class from UC College of Law in 1956, and joined the law firm of Taft, Stettinius and Hollister, rising to become the head of the firm's litigation practice from 1974 through his retirement in 2000. Bob's dedication, determination and dogged ability to never back down from a fight led him to represent innumerable Fortune 500 companies and well-known local Cincinnati businesses and personalities, including his beloved Cincinnati Bengals. Perhaps best known for his scorching deposition of Bart Giamatti and eventual restraining order against Major League Baseball in the Pete Rose case, Bob was a pillar of excellence in the Cincinnati legal community. Preceded in death by his daughter Deborah Ann Lahrmer, mother Anna Klosterman Stachler, father Leo P. Stachler and brother Lee Stachler, Bob leaves behind his beloved wife of 63 years, Betty Jo (Kincaid), his sons Thomas (Patti), Robert (Corinne), John (Kelly) and daughter, Kelly Britt (Kent), seventeen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, whom he loved very much. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:00 noon Friday, July, 19th at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2853 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208 with visitation there prior to the service from 10-12. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. There will then be a celebration of life held at Ivy Hills Country Club at 3:00 the same day. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Cincinnati Chapter of the American , 644 Linn St., # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or the Cincinnati VFW, 36 E. 7th St. # 225, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019