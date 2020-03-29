|
|
STERLING, Robert Scott 62, formerly of Hamilton, died unexpectedly on Feb. 29 in Atlanta, Georgia. Bob was born May 29, 1957, the fourth child of Robert Earl and Sara Jane (Evans) Sterling of Willard, Ohio. The family moved to Hamilton in 1966 following the death of Bob's father. His mother, a registered nurse at Fort Hamilton Hospital, died in 1973. Bob attended Ohio University after graduating from high school. Upon returning to Hamilton, he gravitated to the city's community theater organizations. In this he followed in the footsteps of his mother, from whom he inherited a beautiful singing voice and a love of performing. Bob's adventuresome spirit led him to New York City where he enrolled in the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and met his future wife, Kim Foreman of Toronto, Ontario. Following their marriage, the couple moved to Connecticut where their three children were born. Bob's career took the family to the Netherlands and Kelowna, B.C. before a move to Vancouver. In 2017, Bob moved to Atlanta, where two of his siblings reside. Bob's oldest son Dylan died in 2014. He is survived by a son and daughter, Justin Sterling of Vancouver, B.C. and Eden Sterling of Toronto. Other survivors include five brothers and sisters, Sheryl, Sally, Susan, William and John Sterling; four nieces, Sara, Olivia, Melinda and Chloe Sterling; three nephews, Evan Scherer and Kyle and Brendan Sterling; and a multitude of friends gathered over the course of a lifetime. Bob was a larger-than-life figure whose heart overflowed with love, compassion, generosity and gratitude. Those who love him miss him so, but are forever grateful to have accompanied him on his journey through life.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 29, 2020