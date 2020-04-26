|
|
STEVENSON, Robert E. "Bob" Age 83, formerly of Englewood, of Tipp City, OH, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Ohio . Bob was a US Army veteran serving as MP in Verona, Italy. Bob was a special deputy with the Sheriffs Dept. in Preble County, and retired from the City of Dayton Police Department after 33 years of service. He was a longtime member of Shiloh Church serving as Assistant Treasurer for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Mary Lou (Ammerman) Stevenson, son Mark Stevenson of Hickory, NC, daughter Lori Stevenson of Tipp City, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, and a sister Nancy and her 2 sons. Services will be held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Shiloh Church or F.O.P. # 44 Retirees 4275 Powell Rd. Huber Height, OH 45424. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020