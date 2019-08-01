Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert STINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert STINSON


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert STINSON Obituary
STINSON, Robert A. "Bob" 83, of Springfield, passed away on July 30, 2019 at Oakwood Village. He was born on May 27, 1936 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Allen and Mary Catherine (Stewart) Stinson. Bob retired from the City of Springfield after 30 years of service. He was a lifelong member of the Clark County Sportsman's Club, and enjoyed clay shooting, hunting, fishing, and all things outdoors. Bob was also a member of Fielding Masonic Lodge #192 F&AM of South Charleston, as well as Ducks Unlimited and the NRA for many years. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Helen (Pitzer), as well as three children, Mark (Melodie) Marshall, Pam (Wayne) Carlson, and Bruce Marshall; sister, Linda (Stinson)Egger; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by one sister, Judy Spitler. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 12:00pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dan Powell officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to the Clark County Sportsman's Club or . Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now