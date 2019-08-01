|
STINSON, Robert A. "Bob" 83, of Springfield, passed away on July 30, 2019 at Oakwood Village. He was born on May 27, 1936 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Allen and Mary Catherine (Stewart) Stinson. Bob retired from the City of Springfield after 30 years of service. He was a lifelong member of the Clark County Sportsman's Club, and enjoyed clay shooting, hunting, fishing, and all things outdoors. Bob was also a member of Fielding Masonic Lodge #192 F&AM of South Charleston, as well as Ducks Unlimited and the NRA for many years. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Helen (Pitzer), as well as three children, Mark (Melodie) Marshall, Pam (Wayne) Carlson, and Bruce Marshall; sister, Linda (Stinson)Egger; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by one sister, Judy Spitler. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 12:00pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dan Powell officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to the Clark County Sportsman's Club or . Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 1, 2019