STOFER, Jr., Dr. Robert Maxwell Passed away suddenly after emergency surgery on Wednesday, April 8th at Baptist Hospital in Fernandina Beach, FL at the age of 67. Rob was born on April 13th, 1952 in Cleveland, Ohio. His family later moved to Dayton when he was three, and he has lived in the area ever since. He graduated from Fairmont West High School in 1970, The Ohio State University in 1974, earned his Doctorate of Dental Surgery in 1977, and completed the Miami Valley Hospital Dental Residency Program in 1978. Rob started into private and group practice, establishing Centerville Family Dental where he practiced dentistry for 42 years. During those years he completed the Midwest Implant Institute Program, and taught in several dental school programs, including Ft. Hayes Career Center in Columbus, the Sinclair Dental Hygiene School, the Dental Assistant Training School in Dayton, and The Ohio State University where he was an associate professor in the graduate GPR/AGD program. He also served as a Certified Dental Consultant for Superior Dental Insurance Company. Rob never stopped learning, teaching, mentoring and giving generously of his time. He was a role model for integrity and high standards who epitomized the merger of art and science in dentistry. Along with the beautiful smiles he gave his patients, Rob's greatest legacy is the passion for dentistry he passed on to so many students and colleagues. Rob was married to his soulmate, Brenda, for 41 fantastic years. He was happiest on or near the water, and loved boating, waterskiing, and recently found a new passion for fishing. Rob and Brenda loved music, and in his earlier years, Rob played keyboard in several rock 'n roll bands. He was a multi-talented go-to guy who would do anything for his friends and neighbors. In fact, his friends had nicknamed him "MacGyver" knowing he could probably fix it, no matter what it was. Rob is preceded in death by his father Robert Maxwell Stofer and his brother Larry Stofer. He is survived by his mother, Wanda Stofer; his sister, Sara Skripsak (Mark); his wife, Brenda; his daughter, Brittany Simon (Josh); his son, Robert Maxwell Stofer III (Marcella); and his three grandchildren, Brody, Sydney, and Massimo. Rob was loved and admired by his extended family, and they will miss him tremendously. Donations can be made to either The Stofer Music Scholarship at Wright State University or The Dayton Westminster Presbyterian Church Music Department. The Stofer Music Scholarship: https://webapp2.wright.edu/online-giving/give.php?site=ADV&action=get_form The Dayton Westminster Presbyterian Church Music Department: https://www.eservicepayments.com/cgi-bin/Vanco_ver3.vps?appver3=tYgT1GfNxRUldiimjHMvOYE7nHzlgqwMHtaatuqX279skSODEaUp5lt373GHnco2evTpo0mld6BrVzd2nG0p8EhWi7nvUBYsZstPcJVg3g=&ver=3 Due to the COVID-19 virus, Rob's Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020