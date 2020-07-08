1/1
Robert SWAYNE
1928 - 2020
SWAYNE, Robert E. Robert E. Swayne, age 91, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1928, son of the late John F. and Myrtle J. (Eubanks) Swayne. Robert was an aviation enthusiast, enjoyed traveling the world, and being with his family. He was a member of the Mad River Airport Club. His pride and joy was his Piper Pup Plane that he built himself. Robert retired from Navistar after over 30 years of service. At the age of 89, Robert received his honorary High School Diploma. He proudly served his country on the frontlines of the Korean War in the United States Army from 1950-1952. Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Flo; children, Craig Swayne, Dixie Dennis, Doug Chiles, Margie Rozell; grandchildren, Aaron Swayne, Austin Young and Drew Dennis; brother, Paul Swayne; along with several nieces and nephews. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10am at East Liberty Cemetery in East Liberty, Ohio. Casual attire requested. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting Robert's family.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
East Liberty Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
