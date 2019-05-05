SWOPE, Robert David "Bob" 61 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Bob was born June 2, 1957 in Newark, OH to parents Harold Sturtz and Helen Louise (Burr) Swope. Bob spent most of his youth in Trotwood, OH graduating from Trotwood HS in 1975. He married Marsha Elaine (Jones) Swope on April 21, 1979. They recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with their three daughters and family. Bob was a devoted, loving husband and a kind, patient father and grandfather. He was a proud union carpenter, lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, and avid knife collector. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Marsha; three daughters, Molly (Benjamin), Jessica (Andy), and Heather (Dillon); and his grandson Malcolm. Bob is preceded in death by his mother and father. There will be a memorial service at the Mausoleum Chapel of Woodland Cemetery on Monday, June 3 at 11:00am with interment to follow. Memorial contributions may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary