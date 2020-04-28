Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR. Robert A. "Tony" Of Huber Heights, was born September 3, 1956 and called home on 4/19/2020. Tony graduated from Wilbur Wright class of 1975. He was preceded in death by his mother Lilian and William Taylor & Brother James(Jimmy) Taylor He is survived by his brother Ted Taylor; children Madonna, Antonio, Anthony and Toni Taylor & A host of other relatives and close friends. Private services will be handled by W.E. Lusain Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -