TAYLOR. Robert A. "Tony" Of Huber Heights, was born September 3, 1956 and called home on 4/19/2020. Tony graduated from Wilbur Wright class of 1975. He was preceded in death by his mother Lilian and William Taylor & Brother James(Jimmy) Taylor He is survived by his brother Ted Taylor; children Madonna, Antonio, Anthony and Toni Taylor & A host of other relatives and close friends. Private services will be handled by W.E. Lusain Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020